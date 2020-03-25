New Covid-19 centres to open in the Western Trust

Two new ‘Covid centres’ to assess people with coronavirus will open in the Western Trust.

A centre will be set up in Altnagelvin and a second will be located on the site of the South West Acute Hospital.

The centre at Altnagelvin is expected to open today (Wednesday) while work is underway to rapidly set up the new centre at SWAH.

The aim of the centres is to ensure people are quickly assessed, and to take the pressure off local health services. Once assessed those who are stable and well will be sent home, while those who are unwell will be transferred directly to hospital. It is very important to note these centres will not offer a ‘walk in’ service, and will operate on a referral system. Anyone who believes they may have Covid-19 should still stay at home. If concerned about your symptoms you should phone your GP or the Out of Hours service. In a letter sent to local GPs here in Fermanagh, and across the North, Dr Alan Stout from the NI General Practitioners Committee and Dr Laurence Dorman from the Royal College of General Practitioners said the new centres would make best use of the skills, experience and expertise of local GPs.

“By moving all the face to face assessments for potential coronavirus infections, out of practices to a shared ‘Covid centre’, we not only slow down the spread, but we also keep our practice open for triage and non covid consultations, helping protect ourselves as GPs and our staff,” they said.

“We will have GPs and staff becoming infected, most of us will become infected, some symptomatic, some asymptomatic, and a few GPs or their staff, just like the general public, will become seriously ill, but if we can avoid that happening all at the same time, then the outlook for everyone will be greatly improved.”