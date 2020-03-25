Protective equipment required urgently for health staff

A call has been made for engineering and manufacturing firms who have had to close could help provide protective equipment for essential workers to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Staff locally are experiencing a shortage in equipment used to protect themselves from coronavirus.

Previously, the World Health Organisation warned that severe and mounting disruption to the global supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) – caused by rising demand, panic buying, hoarding and misuse – is putting lives at risk from the new coronavirus and other infectious diseases.

Gloves, aprons, long sleeved gowns, surgical masks, eye goggles, face visors and respirator masks are all examples of PPE that may be worn in the provision of healthcare.

PPE is used in healthcare settings to create a barrier between healthcare workers and an infectious agent from the patient and to reduce the risk of transmitting micro-organisms from healthcare workers to patient(s).

West Tyrone MP Órfhlaith Begley said creative solutions need to be found to provide PPE for front-line medical staff and key workers.

She said, “With concerns over the supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to health and social care staff and other key workers who may need it, creative solutions need to be found.

“I have been in contact with management from a number of engineering firms in the Tyrone area who have had to close temporarily as a result of the crisis and they have said they have stocks of items of PPE such as masks and protective clothing which may be of use.

“The companies I have spoken to would be happy to provide this equipment where it is needed in order to join others in the battle to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“We will all have to work together in these difficult times and it is encouraging to see such ingenuity and resilience among our communities.”