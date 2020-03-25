Seven coronavirus deaths in the North

Seven people in the North have died after being diagnosed with the virus, and there are now 209 confirmed cases.

Locally in council districts which cover Tyrone, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has the highest number of cases as there are between ten and 20 cases.

In Derry City and Strabane District Council there are between five and 10 cases, similarly in Mid Ulster, there are between five and ten confirmed cases of Covid-19.

In the Western Trust, there has been 341 tests carried out so far.

The figures relate only to those who have been tested, and it is understood there are many more cases which have not been tested.

The Public Health Agency (PHA) says the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Northern Ireland has risen by 37 to 209 and 3,163 people have tested negative to date.

The PHA says the figures are correct as of 11.15am this morning, and the figures are expected to increase daily.