McANULLA, Patrick Joseph, (Paddy) – Rest In Peace, 25th March 2020, 10 Sperrin Park, Tamlaght Road, Omagh. BT78-5BA, peacefully at South West Acute Hospital. Dearly beloved husband of Norah, loving father of Sonya, Nuala and Seán. Pre-deceased by his sons Noel and Seamus.



Now reposing at his late residence. Leaving at 10.30 am, Friday, 27th March for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Knockmoyle, with interment in adjoining Cemetery.



Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughters, son, grandchildren Meibh, Joe and Áine and wider family circle.



House and funeral strictly private for immediate family in accordance with Diocesan and public health requirements surrounding Covid-19.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul

Although Paddy died of natural causes, the family would like to support Marie Curie Nurses as with the Covid-19 outbreak their services will be greatly needed.

Donations in lieu of flowers, c/o Paul Gallagher, Funeral Director, 12A Strabane Road, Newtownstewart.