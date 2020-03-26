ROBINSON, Violet Elizabeth Jane – March 26th, 2020 (peacefully) at her home, 80 Ferney Road, Dromore, Co. Tyrone, Beloved wife of the late David, dearly loved mother of Madge and the late William, dear mother-in-law of Derek, devoted grandmother of William and David.

Please note due to the current circumstances and Government advice regarding COVID-19, the family home and funeral will be strictly private.



Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Derryvullen North Parish Church, Irvinestown. Cheques should be made payable to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors, 41 Darling Street, Enniskillen, BT74-7DP.



Lovingly remembered by her family and all the family circle.

“Safe in the arms of Jesus”