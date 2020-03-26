Three more Covid-19 deaths

Three more people have died from Covid-19 and 32 new positive cases have been confirmed in the North.

A total of ten people in Northern Ireland have now died from the virus and the 32 new positive cases confirmed today (Thrusday) brings the overall number of cases to 241.

The Public Health Agency has released a table detailing the number of cumulative positive covid-19 cases in each council district throughout the North.

In Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area there 15 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

In Derry City and Strabane District Council area there are eight confirmed cases, while similarly in Mid Ulster, there are also eight cases of coronavirus.

Belfast has the highest number of cases with 75.

PHA say data is correct from 11.15am today (Thursday) and are updating figures daily.

So far, there has been 3,716 people tested, and 3,475 people have tested negative.

