FODC applies additional measures to limit Covid-19

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is implementing further measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

As of today, Friday March 27, the Council has implemented the following temporary measures which will remain under active review:

The Cuilcagh Boardwalk, Co. Fermanagh and Gortin Glens Forest Park are now closed.

Marble Arch Caves UNESCO Global Geopark together with associated sites at Ely Lodge, Lough Navar, Castle Archdale, Castle Caldwell and Killykeegan are closed.

All Council play areas and Multi Use Games Areas ​are closed.

Bookings for the household waste collection service have been suspended.

Registration of births at Council locations has been suspended for three weeks. The situation will be reviewed again on April 16 2020. Births may be registered at a GP practice during this time.

Civil ceremonies and partnerships have been postponed until after 31 May 2020

Civic Amenity sites and Recycling centres across the district are temporarily closed.

All Council owned public conveniences are closed

Planning – The Planning office is closed and the service is unable to process any new planning applications. Agents and applicants are advised not to submit applications until normal business resumes.

Speaking about Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s response, Chair the Council, Councillor Siobhán Currie, said,

Advertisement

“The safety of the general public and Council staff remains of paramount importance and the Council’s measures, however difficult, have been put in place for the benefit of everyone.

“It was extremely concerning to see and hear of so many reports last weekend of people coming together in large crowds and showing total disregard for social distancing and “stay at home” advice.

“It is vital that people only go out when it is essential for them to do so to protect both themselves and others.”

The Council has introduced home working arrangements for as many of our staff as possible.

Where appropriate, staff are also being retrained or redeployed to ensure that they are in the best possible position to continue to deliver the most critical services to the public during this COVID-19 pandemic.

The front-line staff are continuing to deliver services in the areas of waste and recycling and registration.

Cllr Currie continued, “I would like to acknowledge these staff in particular and would ask that our residents be respectful to our workers at all times, by keeping their physical distance, practising good hygiene and by being patient if things are possibly taking that bit longer than normal under these most abnormal of circumstances.

Advertisement

The Council and its staff will continue to support the other statutory agencies in the fight to stem the spread of this disease.”

The additional measures implemented by the Council follow on from the closing of a number of Council buildings to the public and the cancelling or postponement of Council-organised events up until 31 August 2020, announced last week.

From 27 March 2020, until further notice, death registrations will be carried out without the need to attend the local registration office. Bereaved relatives will be contacted by the Registrar or their Funeral Director.

If you need any advice in relation to registering your love one’s death please phone 028 82256 212 or email registrar@fermanaghomagh.com.

Civil ceremonies and partnerships scheduled with the Council up to 31 May 2020, have been postponed. Registration staff will be in contact with couples affected to make new arrangements.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council will also facilitate couples whose ceremony has been previously booked after this date to reschedule to a date later in the year if they so wish.

Arrangements for waste and recycling may change at short notice as the Council receives updated official guidance. Up to date information in relation to Council services will be posted on the Council website and social media channels.

Members of the public are urged to follow official social distancing advice when dealing with a member of Council staff face to face by always keeping a distance of at least two metres.

The household bin collection service continues to operate as normal at this time.

However, it is anticipated that services may be impacted over the coming weeks and months as the situation regarding COVID-19 evolves.

The Council will provide updates on its website and social media channels should there be any changes to service delivery.

Residents should wipe the bin handles of their wheeled bin before leaving it to the kerbside and after the bin has been emptied.

Anyone with possible or confirmed coronavirus are advised to follow official guidance on correctly disposing their waste which involves double bagging and leaving the double bagged waste for 72 hours before it is placed in their household landfill bin.

Due to the fast-changing nature of the COVID-19 situation, the Council advises there may be further changes to its scheduled services, as and when operational demands require.

While some of these changes may be at short notice, the Council will endeavour to keep people up to date of any changes as quickly as possible.

To contact Fermanagh and Omagh District Council during this time please telephone the Council on 0300 303 1777 (calls charged at local rate) Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm or email info@fermanaghomagh.com .

For further information and updates with regard to Council services please visit the Council website at www.fermanaghomagh.com and follow the Council’s Facebook and twitter pages, @fermanaghomagh.

For up to date information and advice on COVID-19 please visit www.publichealth.hscni.net/ .