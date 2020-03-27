KELLY, Róisín Máire (née O’Callaghan) – late of Dublin Road, Omagh, Co. Tyrone. Passed away peacefully after a short illness. Beloved wife of Art and loving mother of Siobhan (Comerford), Brian, Aileen, Kevin, Clodagh (Dunne) and Ronan.

Sadly missed by her sons-in-law Gerard and Neill, daughters-in-law Dympna, Mary and Inge and her sixteen grandchildren Meadhbh, Bronagh, Tiarnán, Diarmuid, Liam, Fearghal and Ruarí, Gavin, Orla and Morgan, Aidan, Donal and Eimear, Scarlett, Leo and Emmet.

House and funeral strictly private for immediate family in accordance with Diocesan and public health requirements. Funeral Mass will be live streamed at 12 noon Sunday, 29th March on the Drumragh Parish webcam drumraghparish.com.