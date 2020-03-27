Number of Covid-19 cases in Tyrone on the rise

Three more patients have sadly died from coronavirus bringing the total of deaths as a result of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland to 13.

The Public Health Agency also confirmed that testing has resulted in 34 new positive cases bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Northern Ireland to 275.

It is believed that a person who was being treated for Covid-19 at South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen has died.

Currently there are 17 confirmed cases in the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area, nine confirmed cases in Derry City and Strabane District Council area and eight cases of Covid-19 in Mid Ulster District Council area.

The Western Trust has carried out 411 tests, while the Southern Trust has carried out 657 tests.

Both Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock have tested positive for the virus.

The PHA confirm that the date is correct as of 11.2oam today (Friday).