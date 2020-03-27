+44 (0)28 8224 3444
HomeHeadlinesOne system in place at Loughmacrory walk
Declan McAleer puts up a sign at one of the entrances to the Loughmacrory walk to advise people of a one way system in operation during the Covid-19 pandemic. In the recent weeks the lough has seen a 300% increase of vistors to the area and in order to keep people safe with social distancing and remain open this new measure has been put in place. The Loughmacrory Community are also looking to stagger visit times to avoid busy periods during the day. For updates follow the Loughmacrory Facebook page (Lough Macrory) or Declan McAleer. JB1

One system in place at Loughmacrory walk

Posted: 12:48 pm March 27, 2020
By Emma Ryan
e.ryan@ulsterherald.com

A one way system has been put in place at the walkway around the lough in Loughmacrory as number of visitors increase during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Local people claim that in the last few weeks, there has been a 300% increase in visitors to the area.

The community had considered closing the walk but realised it is beneficial for people to exercise so they have put up signs for people to follow.

The measures has been put in place to keep people safe and adhere to new social distancing guidelines while allowing the walk to remain open.

The new rules include keeping a distance of two metres between you and other people, and also do not shake hands or make close contact with other people, where possible.

The Loughmacrory Community are also looking to stagger visit times to avoid busy periods during the day.

A spokesman said, “We have also noted from our counter that use of the Lough walk has nearly trebled from this time last month and there is a particular spike between 11am-1pm and 4pm-6pm. 

“Whilst this increase is welcome, it underlines the importance of maintaining a safe physical distance from each other and if you can please take your walk or run outside these identified busy periods. 

“We appreciate that this might not be possible for some people with work shifts, caring duties etc but if you have flexibility we are asking you to exercise this.

“If we all work together in this difficult time, we can make our Lough a safer environment for everyone.

“Take care folks and remember “the virus doesn’t move, people move it.”

For updates follow the Loughmacrory Facebook page (Lough Macrory) or contact Declan McAleer.

 

 

