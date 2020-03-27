+44 (0)28 8224 3444
People urged to stay at home this weekend

Posted: 7:31 pm March 27, 2020
By Emma Ryan
e.ryan@ulsterherald.com

Health Minister Robin Swann is urging everyone across Northern Ireland to stay at home this weekend – despite the good weather.

Last weekend, hundreds of people flocked to popular walk ways and beaches to enjoy the good weather.

Minister Swann is asking people not to take a chance this weekend.

The Minister said, “The weather forecast is good for the next few days but I would really urge everyone to resist the temptation to head out and socialise.

“We have to maintain the fightback against Covid-19. That means every one of us staying at home and regularly washing our hands thoroughly.

“Only leave home if it’s absolutely necessary and, if you have to go out, keep your distance from others.

“This is about protecting yourself, protecting others and protecting the health service.

“For the sake of everyone you care about, don’t take a chance this weekend.”

