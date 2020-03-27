Time to ‘get real’ over protecting employees in the workplace

DEPUTY First Minister Michelle O’Neill has said it’s time to “get real” in relation to social distancing in the workplace following concerns from employees at firms across the country.

Her comments came as concerned workers walked out of Moy Park yesterday (Wednesday) and a number of employees contacted the UH about their concerns in relation to the Omagh engineering firm, Terex.

One worker, who did not wish to be named, said that they had gone into work this week expecting an announcement that they were being sent home, but none came.

“Last week we were told about washing our hands but everyone just expected that we’d close this week,” they said.

“There’s about 600 workers in here so social distancing just wouldn’t work. We share the same toilets; we can’t avoid one another. It’s a disgrace and everyone is annoyed.

“If we take the decision to go home on our own, we only get sick pay and not the 80 per-cent grant from the government.

“The office workers in here have gone to work from home but the rest of us are being kept in. It’s just not on.”

Another worker said they were being asked to work until Friday, even though the business was not considered an ‘essential one.’

Terex was contacted for comment but hadn’t responded at the time of going to press.

Meanwhile, West Tyrone Sinn Fein MP, Orfhlaith Begley has said engineering and manufacturing who have had to close could help to provide protective equipment for essential workers.

“I have been in contact with the management from a number of engineering firms in the Tyrone area who have had to close temporarily as a result of the crisis and they have said they have stocks of items of PPE such as masks and protective clothing which may be of us,” she said.

“The companies I have spoken to would be happy to provide this equipment where it is needed in order to join others in the battle to stop the spread of Covid-19.”

Many companies are intending to use the government’s scheme to play 80 per-cent of the salary of each worker up to £2,500 a month. This is initially going to be in place for March, April and May.