49 new confirmed cases of Covid-19

Two more patients have sadly died from coronavirus bringing the total of deaths as a result of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland to 15.



The Public Health Agency also confirmed that testing has resulted in 49 new positive cases bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Northern Ireland to 324.

The PHA confirm that the date is correct as of 09.16am today (Saturday).

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Irish government in the South has announced restrictions that will put Ireland into a strict lockdown to try to slow the spread of Covid-19.

The taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, said people should stay at home for two weeks, until April 12, in a significant move to restrict the public’s everyday life.

Only essential businesses can remain open and people are allowed to leave home to shop for food and exercise briefly within 2km of their homes.