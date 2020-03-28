+44 (0)28 8224 3444
HomeNewsCoronavirusAsda stores implement range of measures
ASDA Dromore Rd, Omagh.

Asda stores implement range of measures

Posted: 11:59 am March 28, 2020

ASDA has confirmed its stores have implemented a range of social distancing measures to help staff and customers stay two metres apart, following the government’s decision to introduce more stringent directives to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

Prior to this announcement, the UH had been contacted by members of the public who had expressed concern over the lack of social distancing taking place at the busy Omagh store.

In one letter, a local woman wrote of her “dismay” after visiting the Dromore Road supermarket last Friday. She also noted that staff were not wearing protective gloves, nor were there gloves provided for customers.

But, in a statement released on Tuesday, the retailer said that it had made limiting the spread of Covid-19 its “key priority”.

Among the raft of changes, there will be markers on the floor to help customers keep their distance, directional barriers, additional signage and announcements.

The supermarket has also confirmed that it will be limiting the number of customers in its stores, when necessary, to ensure social distancing guidelines can be maintained.

There will be also additional staff at the front of store to greet customers and maintain safe numbers inside, with hand sanitiser available for customers to use when entering and departing.

