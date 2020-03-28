+44 (0)28 8224 3444
KYLE, Margaret Ellen (Greta)

Posted: 3:19 pm March 28, 2020

KYLE, Margaret Ellen (Greta) – 27th March 2020 (peacefully) at hospital. Late of 17 Main Street, Seskinore. Dearly loved wife of the late Robert (Bobby), loving mother of Alison, dear mother-in-law of Keith and much loved granny of Rachel, Kyle, Emma and Amelia.

Sadly due to current Covid-19 restrictions, house and funeral strictly private. A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in Fintona Independent Methodist Church at a later date.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired, to Ambulance Service (cheques payable to J H Anderson), c/o J H Anderson & Sons, 60 Main Street, Beragh, BT79-0TA.

Will be sadly missed by her daughter, son-in-law, grandchildren and entire family circle.

“Safe in the arms of Jesus”

