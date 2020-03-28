+44 (0)28 8224 3444
MULLIN, Bridie

Posted: 7:57 pm March 28, 2020

MULLIN, Bridie – Omagh, 28th March 2020, RIP, 2 Knock-na-Moe Bungalows. Dearly beloved aunt of Anne, Sinead, Ita and Michael. Dear sister of the late Roisin, Brendan, Ita and Desmond.

Deeply regretted by her brother-in-law David and her great nieces and nephews Maeve, Joey, Clare, David and Rachel.

House and funeral strictly private for immediate family in accordance with Diocesan and Public Health requirements.

Remains leaving Harold McCauley House on Saturday at 6:30 pm to St. Mary’s Church, Killyclogher.
Requiem Mass will take place at 9 am on Sunday, 29th March, with interment in Dublin Road Cemetery.

