Webcam religious services ‘a strange experience’

Rev Fr Kevin Donaghy celebrated mass at St Patrick's Church Dungannon, but it was behind closed doors.The service was available via webcam on Sunday and for the rest of the closure time during the next few weeks. MC 5 Picture Michael Cullen.

A CHURCH service without a congregation is the unusual position in which local clergy from different denominations have been getting used to following the introduction of widespread restrictions in the past fortnight.

Last weekend, instead of having the faithful in church, local priests and ministers engaged with their congregations via the internet.

Fr Eugene Hasson, parish priest of Drumragh, described the experience as “strange and unusual.”

Advertisement

“There has always been a congregation throughout our ministries, so to suddenly get to a situation where there is no-one in the church is a very strange and unusual challenge. You really are lost,” he said.

“It is a challenge for us as priests and ministers to conduct the service, just as it is a challenge for those at home.

“But this is a task which we all are facing up to with a different solidarity to what we’ve been accustomed to over so many years.

“The situation which we are facing now is also an opportunity and I have no doubt that the people of faith will use these new and unusual circumstances to keep their spirits up and face the challenges that are ahead.”

The service from Trinity Presbyterian Church was broadcast on BBC Radio Ulster on Sunday morning.

Rev Robert Herron said they had originally planned to have a joint service with members of Gillygooley Presbyterian Church, but this was impossible due to restrictions caused by the coronavirus.

Instead, he was joined by a few members of both congregations and the listening audience at home.

Advertisement

Quoting the Biblical story of David and Goliath, Rev Herron said communities all over the world are now faced with an opponent so small that it cannot be seen.

“We are in the midst of a battle, we must fight for our lives and the lives of others fearlessly, with faith and using every resource available to us.

“It is ironic that the strongest weapon available to us against this enemy is ordinary soap and water.”