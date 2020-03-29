+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com
Ulster Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Thursday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Monday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Thursday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Monday
Advertisement
HomeDeath NoticesMcCRUMLISH, Marie

McCRUMLISH, Marie

Posted: 6:35 pm March 29, 2020

McCRUMLISH, Marie (née McGlinchey) – (Boyne View House, Trinity Gardens, Drogheda and formerly of Aughnamerrigan, Gortin, Omagh, Co. Tyrone), March 29th, 2020 (peacefully), in her 97th year, in the loving care of the staff at Louth County Hospital, Dundalk. Pre-deceased by her husband John. Marie;

Deeply missed and adored by her children Maureen, Sean, Anthony, Noel, Bernadette, Ina and Anne, sons-in-law Manuel, Gerry and Tareq, daughter-in-law Ingrid, her grandchildren Manuel, Sarah, Jaime, Emma, Blanaid, Matthew, Jonathan, Christopher, Dylan and Ciara, her great grandson Juan, Mackie and Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May she Rest In Peace

Respecting current national health guidelines, Marie’s funeral will be private for family members only and will be streamed live at 3 pm on Tuesday at www.saintpetersdrogheda.ie (St. Peter’s webcam).

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions, please leave a message for the family below.

A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. House strictly private.

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Ulster Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Ulster Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 10-14 John Street, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, N. Ireland, BT781DW