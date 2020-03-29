McCRUMLISH, Marie (née McGlinchey) – (Boyne View House, Trinity Gardens, Drogheda and formerly of Aughnamerrigan, Gortin, Omagh, Co. Tyrone), March 29th, 2020 (peacefully), in her 97th year, in the loving care of the staff at Louth County Hospital, Dundalk. Pre-deceased by her husband John. Marie;

Deeply missed and adored by her children Maureen, Sean, Anthony, Noel, Bernadette, Ina and Anne, sons-in-law Manuel, Gerry and Tareq, daughter-in-law Ingrid, her grandchildren Manuel, Sarah, Jaime, Emma, Blanaid, Matthew, Jonathan, Christopher, Dylan and Ciara, her great grandson Juan, Mackie and Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May she Rest In Peace

Respecting current national health guidelines, Marie’s funeral will be private for family members only and will be streamed live at 3 pm on Tuesday at www.saintpetersdrogheda.ie (St. Peter’s webcam).

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions, please leave a message for the family below.

A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. House strictly private.