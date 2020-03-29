HYNDMAN, Rebecca Isobel – 28th March 2020, peacefully in Harold McCauley House, Omagh. Late of Abbey Villas, Ardstraw. Dear mother of Ann, John, Robert, Sandra, Evelyn and the late Samuel and Andrew. Much loved grandmother and great grandmother.

Due to current circumstances, the family have requested house and funeral strictly private, but will have a service of thanksgiving at a later date.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu payable to Muscular Dystrophy and send, c/o J.R. Pollock & Co., 155 Doogary Road, Omagh, BT79-0HF.

Deeply regretted by the family circle

Safe in the arms of Jesus