+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com
Ulster Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Thursday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Monday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Thursday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Monday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlinesKind-hearted Omagh woman gathering medical scrubs

Kind-hearted Omagh woman gathering medical scrubs

Posted: 9:39 am March 29, 2020
By Emma Ryan
e.ryan@ulsterherald.com

AN OMAGH woman is on a mission to gather scrubs for medical staff during the ongoing challenge of Covid-19.

Clara Maybin, from Omagh who owns a social media marketing company, was inspired after talking with a relative and seeing online posts about scrub shortages amongst nurses and medical staff.

Clara put a plea out on social media asking for unused scrubs or material, and has received a phenomenal response.

Advertisement

 

Clara Maybin, from Omagh who owns a social media marketing company, was inspired after talking with a relative and seeing online posts about scrub shortages amongst nurses and medical staff.

She began sourcing scrubs from dentists and aesthetic clients which are currently closed down, and Wattersons in Omagh also donated two rolls of material to make brand new scrubs for health care workers.

Clara enlisted the help of Emma Millar who can sew, and the two women are now working hard to make a small change to those who are fighting on the front line of this virus.

Speaking to the UH, Clara said, “I saw a post online from a nurse who was looking for someone to make scrubs for her. I thought it was terrible and I am currently off work and I thought I would do my bit to help.

“I feel so sorry for the people who still have to work throughout this virus, and I just wanted to give something back and help these people.

“These nurses on the ground need scrubs now. I left a roll of material with Emma, and she is making the scrubs.”

Advertisement

Clara has travelled throughout Tyrone picking up bags of scrubs from people who want do donate to the cause.

She then washed and ironed the scrubs and left them off with a member of her family who is a nurse in the hope of kiting out local medical staff.

Clara continued, “A lot of people have got in touch to donate their scrubs or even asked me to leave off fabric and they will help make scrubs.

“It is amazing what can happen when people work together.”

“If they can’t be used by nurses, they could be used by cleaners, or people working in the nursing homes.”

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Posted: 9:39 am March 29, 2020
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Ulster Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Ulster Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 10-14 John Street, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, N. Ireland, BT781DW