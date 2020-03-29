Kind-hearted Omagh woman gathering medical scrubs

AN OMAGH woman is on a mission to gather scrubs for medical staff during the ongoing challenge of Covid-19.

Clara Maybin, from Omagh who owns a social media marketing company, was inspired after talking with a relative and seeing online posts about scrub shortages amongst nurses and medical staff.

Clara put a plea out on social media asking for unused scrubs or material, and has received a phenomenal response.

She began sourcing scrubs from dentists and aesthetic clients which are currently closed down, and Wattersons in Omagh also donated two rolls of material to make brand new scrubs for health care workers.

Clara enlisted the help of Emma Millar who can sew, and the two women are now working hard to make a small change to those who are fighting on the front line of this virus.

Speaking to the UH, Clara said, “I saw a post online from a nurse who was looking for someone to make scrubs for her. I thought it was terrible and I am currently off work and I thought I would do my bit to help.

“I feel so sorry for the people who still have to work throughout this virus, and I just wanted to give something back and help these people.

“These nurses on the ground need scrubs now. I left a roll of material with Emma, and she is making the scrubs.”

Clara has travelled throughout Tyrone picking up bags of scrubs from people who want do donate to the cause.

She then washed and ironed the scrubs and left them off with a member of her family who is a nurse in the hope of kiting out local medical staff.

Clara continued, “A lot of people have got in touch to donate their scrubs or even asked me to leave off fabric and they will help make scrubs.

“It is amazing what can happen when people work together.”

“If they can’t be used by nurses, they could be used by cleaners, or people working in the nursing homes.”