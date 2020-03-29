Omagh Academy win title for 20th year running

OMAGH Academy 1stXI recently travelled to Raphoe to play in the West of Ulster League Final. They were aiming to win the league for the 20th year in succession which would be a fitting way to end an excellent 2019-20 season.

Despite having beaten Raphoe early in the season, the Academy squad knew this away fixture was not going to be an easy task.

Omagh started brightly, producing some excellent attacks, especially down the right side through captain Lauren Armstrong, Hollie Berrabah and Katie Ballantine. Raphoe however were tireless in defence, not allowing anything enter their circle or threaten their goal.

The more the Academy attacked, so the threat of a Raphoe counter increased. Before the end of the first quarter, they broke down their right side following a quick free. The cross into the circle found an unmarked forward who found the roof of the net with a first time shot.

Omagh knew not to panic however as they had plenty of time left.

However, despite total domination of the next two quarters, Raphoe remained in front. Their keeper pulled off some excellent stops, as almost everyone had chances on goal.

Going into the last quarter, Lauren Armstrong spurred on her troops, with an emphasis on more circle entries and quick shots. Despite winning a few penalty corners and practicing all variations which had worked so well all season, a slow pitch allowed the Raphoe defence to get out fast, and thwart the striking team.

With seven minutes left on the clock however, another Omagh attack on the right found Katie Ballantine on the edge of the circle. She turned to her favoured reverse side and was delighted to watch her shot hit the backboard to the relief of the whole squad and coaches. Omagh threw everything at Raphoe in the final few minutes, with Amy McFarland, Lauren Armstrong, Amy McCollum, Danielle Hilley and Mia Nethery all seeing efforts saved.

The final whistle sounded, and the decision to share the title or go to run ins had to be made. Both coaches agreed to finish the game on run ins – something the Omagh squad were well rehearsed in this season. With the weather deteriorating, Raphoe’s first three attempts matched Lauren Armstrong, Katie Ballantine and Amy McCollum’s efforts.

Nadine Hunter dived to her left to make an excellent stick save to make the score 3-3 after 7 run ins. Mia Nethery and Raphoe’s final taker both scored so it was down to Emma Hamilton with the final effort, and she didn’t disappoint when she rounded the keeper to slot the ball into the net. Celebrations galore as the squad really did deserve the win.

Captain Lauren Armstrong proudly called her team forward to

collect their medals before they held the trophy high for the 20th year in a row!

For the year 14 pupils, Lauren Armstrong, Amy Sproule, Katie Ballantine, Amy McCollum, and Nadine Hunter, this victory was bitter sweet, as it would be the last time they would wear Omagh Academy colours. They have been excellent ambassadors for Omagh Academy hockey teams over the past seven years and will be sadly missed.

Academy Squad

Nadine Hunter, Lucy Roleston, Amy Sproule, Emma Hamilton, Katie Beattie, Emma Marechaux, Lauren Armstrong, Amy McCollum, Mia Nethery, Katie Ballantine, Hollie Berrabah, Danielle Hilley, Sophie Egerton, Leah Bogle, Amy McFarland, Sara Hamilton, Jessica Rennie