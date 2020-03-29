Six more Covid-19 deaths in the North

SIX more people have died with coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total to 21.

The Public Health Agency (PHA) said another 86 people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 410.

4,618 people have tested negative for the virus.

The North is currently under tighter restrictions which was introduced from 11pm last night (Saturday).

The regulations bring into force restrictions on movement and include that no-one may leave their home without reasonable excuse.

The Executive has also agreed that:

Anyone who can work from home must work from home;

Employers must facilitate working from home where it is feasible;

No employer should compel an employee to come to work if it is feasible to work from home;

Every employer must take all reasonable steps to safeguard the health, safety and well-being of employees during the COVID-19 emergency, whether working from home or in the workplace;

Every employer must have particular regard to the safety of employees in the workplace and must put into effect the guidance on social distancing issued by the Department for the Economy;

Every employer has a legal duty to ensure, so far as it is reasonably practicable, the health, safety and welfare at work of all employees;

Where a business is failing to observe the Department for the Economy guidance and breaching the legal duty on health and safety, the statutory authorities will take robust action, which may include prosecution for criminal offences;

Where necessary, The Executive Office will also use its power of direction to close or restrict businesses that do not ensure the safety of their employees.