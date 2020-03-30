+44 (0)28 8224 3444
Another death in North due to Coronavirus

Another death in North due to Coronavirus

Posted: 5:47 pm March 30, 2020

 

The latest figures (Monday, March 30 evening) from the Public Health agency (PHA) idicated there have been one more death due to the Coronavirsus and 123 new cases in the North in the last 24 hours.

In total 22 people who tested positive have died in Northern Ireland, where there are 533 confirmed cases.

A total of 1,408 have died across the UK

There are 2,615 cases confirmed in ROI, where 46 people have died

A senior doctor has said, “people be heroes and save lives” by following public health guidelines.

Posted: 5:47 pm March 30, 2020
