ARKINSON, Martin – suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital, 30th, March 2020, RIP, (late of Derry and formerly of Castlefin Park, Castlederg). Loving father of Connor, Jade, Callum and Joe. Beloved son of the late Bridget and Willie, loving brother of Kathleen, Aidy, Paula and the late Arlene, Mary and Anita.

Due to Government guidelines (re: Covid-19), the wake, Requiem Mass and burial are strictly private.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul

The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this sad time.