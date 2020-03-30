McMENAMIN, Charlie – peacefully, 28th March 2020, RIP. Beloved husband of Phyllis, much loved father of Paul (Fiona), Martina (Gerry), Jeanette (Cathal) and Stephen (Majella), loving granda of Natasha, Paul-Dwane, Orla, Connor, Kerrie, Cathal and Ciaran, dearest brother of Mickey and the late Sadie and John.

Due to Government restrictions (re: Covid-19), The family home, Requiem Mass and burial are strictly private to the immediate family.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul

St. Pio intercede for him

The family would like to thank all of you for your understanding at this sad time.

Anyone wishing to leave a condolence message for the family may do so at the bottom of this page.