Rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in Tyrone

All three council areas that cover Tyrone have reported an increase in the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus.

New figures revealed by the Public Health Agency show a significant increase in the number of cases here since Friday, March 27.

The number of cases in Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area has jumped from 17 to 27 over the weekend.

Advertisement

Mid Ulster District Council area saw the number of cases double from eight to 16.

Derry City and Strabane District saw the biggest increase in the number of positive cases with a jump from 9 to 23.

There has been 533 positive cases recorded across Northern Ireland.

The number of deaths has increased from 13 to 22 over the course of the weekend.

The Western Trust has carried out 516 tests, while the Southern Trust has carried out 891 tests.