CONWAY, Siobhan

Posted: 9:05 pm March 31, 2020

CONWAY, Siobhan (e McDonald), RIP – died peacefully at her home, 395a Crockanboy Road, Creggan, Omagh, BT79-9AF on 31st March. Dearly beloved wife of Packie, daughter of Dan and Jean, sister of Shane, Gerard, Cathy, Martin, Peter and Shannon.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Will be sadly missed by her husband, father, mother, brothers, sister, nieces and nephews and large family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her Soul

All funeral enquiries to Philip Morris Funeral Director. Tel: 07748 – 472551

