KELLY, Róisín Máire (née O’Callaghan) – late of Ardnamona, Dublin Road, Omagh, Co. Tyrone. Passed away peacefully 26th March after a short illness. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph P. O’Callaghan (Barnesmore) and the late Kathleen (‘Katie’) O’Callaghan (née Sweeney) (Letterkenny) and loving sister of Don (London/Sydney) and the late Terence (Mountcharles). Beloved wife of Arthur (‘Art’) and loving mother of Siobhan (Comerford), Brian, Aileen, Kevin, Clodagh (Dunne) and Rónan.



Sadly missed by her loving husband, children, brother, sons-in-law, Gerard Comerford and Neill Dunne, daughters-in-law, Dympna, Mary and Inge and her sixteen grandchildren: Gavin, Orla and Morgan Comerford; Aidan, Donal and Eimear Kelly; Meadhbh, Bronagh, Tiarnán, Diarmuid, Liam, Fearghal and Ruarí Dunne; And Scarlett, Leo and Emmet Kelly.



Her mortal remains interred at Dublin Road Cemetery, Omagh on Sunday, 29th March.