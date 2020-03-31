+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com
Ulster Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Thursday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Monday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Thursday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Monday
Advertisement
HomeDeath NoticesKELLY, Róisín Máire

KELLY, Róisín Máire

Posted: 9:01 pm March 31, 2020

KELLY, Róisín Máire (née O’Callaghan) – late of Ardnamona, Dublin Road, Omagh, Co. Tyrone. Passed away peacefully 26th March after a short illness. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph P. O’Callaghan (Barnesmore) and the late Kathleen (‘Katie’) O’Callaghan (née Sweeney) (Letterkenny) and loving sister of Don (London/Sydney) and the late Terence (Mountcharles). Beloved wife of Arthur (‘Art’) and loving mother of Siobhan (Comerford), Brian, Aileen, Kevin, Clodagh (Dunne) and Rónan.

Sadly missed by her loving husband, children, brother, sons-in-law, Gerard Comerford and Neill Dunne, daughters-in-law, Dympna, Mary and Inge and her sixteen grandchildren: Gavin, Orla and Morgan Comerford; Aidan, Donal and Eimear Kelly; Meadhbh, Bronagh, Tiarnán, Diarmuid, Liam, Fearghal and Ruarí Dunne; And Scarlett, Leo and Emmet Kelly.

Her mortal remains interred at Dublin Road Cemetery, Omagh on Sunday, 29th March.

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Ulster Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Ulster Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 10-14 John Street, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, N. Ireland, BT781DW