Six new patients have died after testing positive for COVID-19 in Northern Ireland.

The Public Health Agency said that as of 11:10am on Tuesday March 31, the total number of Coronavirus related deaths in NI is now 28.

Today 53 new positive cases of COVID-19 have also been confirmed.

To date, 5885 tests for Coronavirus in Northern Ireland have been carried out, and 586 of which have been positive.