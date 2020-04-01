+44 (0)28 8224 3444
BOGUES, Louise

Posted: 8:21 pm April 1, 2020

BOGUES, Louise – (Killyclogher), 1st April 2020, peacefully in Slieve-na-Mon Nursing Home. Beloved daughter of the late Paddy and Rosa, RIP. Sister of Mary (Nobuoki), Patrick (Eimear), Katrina (Trevor), Rosa (Peter) and James (Marie).

Very deeply regretted by her godson, and all her numerous nephews and nieces.

In light of the Coronavirus Pandemic and in the interests of health & safety within the community, the house and funeral will be strictly private.

A live broadcast of the Mass will be streamed at 12 noon on Friday, 3rd April from St. Mary’s Church, Killyclogher.

