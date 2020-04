McALEER, Sean – (Mountfield), 31st March peacefully in South West Acute Hospital. Late of Mullan Park. Much loved son of the late John and Catherine, RIP. Dearly loved brother of Martin and the late Phonsie and Maura, RIP. Brother-in-law of Bridie and cherished uncle of Mary, Denise, Brenda, Declan and the late Stephen.

Padre pio pray for him

Funeral Arrangements Later.



Enquiries to O’Kane Bros. Funeral Directors, Omagh. Tel: (028) 82 247575.