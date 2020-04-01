SCULLY, Patrick

SCULLY – The death has taken of Patrick Scully, peacefully at his home, 38 Omagh Road, Drumquin. Husband of Deirdre (deceased) and dear father of Thomas, Marie, Patrick, Paul, Anne and Catherine.



Requiem Mass will took place at 11 am on Thursday, 2nd April in Sacred Heart Church, Omagh with burial afterwards in Langfield cemetery, Drumquin.



In accordance with the current restrictions Patrick’s wake, funeral and burial was private and for family members only.



Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and grandchildren.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to St. Vincent de Paul, via any family member or to Sean O’Kane and Sons Funeral Director, 280 Dooish Road, Drumquin, BT78-4QY.

O Sacred Heart of Jesus I place all my trust in thee