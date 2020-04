ALLEN, Matilda (Lily) – April 2nd, 2020, (suddenly) at South West Acute Hospital,Enniskillen. Late of 46 Drumlish Road, Dromore, Co. Tyrone. Dearly loved wife of the late Thomas, devoted mother of Jane (Patterson) and William, a much loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother.



House and funeral strictly private due to current restrictions.



Deeply regretted by the entire family circle.

“Safe in the arms of Jesus”