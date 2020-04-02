Six more Covid-19 deaths brings total in North to 36

A total of 36 people have now died in Northern Ireland after testing positive for Covid-19.
As of 11.15am today (Thursday April 2 the Public Health Agency says a further six people have sadly died after testing positive for Coronavirus.
Another 85 new cases of Covid-19 were also confirmed, bringing the total amount of confirmed cases to 774 in Northern Ireland.
Posted: 2:40 pm April 2, 2020