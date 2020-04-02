+44 (0)28 8224 3444
WALKER, Carol

Posted: 8:10 pm April 2, 2020

WALKER, Carol – April 1st, 2020 peacefully at Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex and late of 2A Beattie Park, Gortin Road, Omagh. Dearly beloved wife of the late Cyril and much loved mother of Glenn, Shane and the late Keith.

Due to the current circumstances and Government advice regarding Covid-19, the house and funeral will be strictly private.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired, to Cappagh Parish Church, payable to Robert Armstrong and Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79-7AY.

Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.

Peace, perfect Peace

