FINLEY, Willy – April 3rd, 2020 at Altnagelvin Hospital. Late of 7 Deerpark Road, Ardstraw, Newtownstewart, Co. Tyrone. Dear husband of the late Madge and much loved brother, uncle and great uncle.

In accordance with current guidelines (re: Coronavirus) the combined funeral for Willy and Madge will be on Saturday, April 4th, 2020 at 2.30 pm in Ardstraw New Cemetery, Strictly private for family only please.

The funeral cortège will be leaving from Ardstraw Presbyterian Church at 2.15 pm, proceeding along Deerpark Road to Ardstraw New Cemetery, if anyone would like to pay their respects along the route.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired to Altnagelvin Hospital. Please make cheques payable to Hood & Co. Undertakers, 29 Main Street, Newtownstewart, Co.Tyrone, BT78-4AD.