+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com
Ulster Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Thursday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Monday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Thursday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Monday
Advertisement
HomeDeath NoticesFINLEY, Willy

FINLEY, Willy

Posted: 8:44 pm April 3, 2020

FINLEY, Willy – April 3rd, 2020 at Altnagelvin Hospital. Late of 7 Deerpark Road, Ardstraw, Newtownstewart, Co. Tyrone. Dear husband of the late Madge and much loved brother, uncle and great uncle.

In accordance with current guidelines (re: Coronavirus) the combined funeral for Willy and Madge will be on Saturday, April 4th, 2020 at 2.30 pm in Ardstraw New Cemetery, Strictly private for family only please.
The funeral cortège will be leaving from Ardstraw Presbyterian Church at 2.15 pm, proceeding along Deerpark Road to Ardstraw New Cemetery, if anyone would like to pay their respects along the route.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired to Altnagelvin Hospital. Please make cheques payable to Hood & Co. Undertakers, 29 Main Street, Newtownstewart, Co.Tyrone, BT78-4AD.

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Ulster Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Ulster Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 10-14 John Street, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, N. Ireland, BT781DW