HUGHES, Daniel (Donal) – (Castleknock, Dublin and formerly Clogher, Tyrone), 2nd April 2020, passed away peacefully after an illness borne bravely, in the exceptional care of staff at Connolly Hospital and latterly St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Sadly missed by his much loved wife Colette (Bailieborough), children John, Dervla, Paul and Irene, sons-in-law Tony and David, granddaughter Cara, sister Joan, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

May he Rest In Peace

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family in Our Lady Mother of the Church, Castleknock. Burial in St. Anne’s Cemetery, Bailieborough, Cavan. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message of condolences below.

A memorial service will take place at a later date.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.