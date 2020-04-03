+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com
Ulster Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Thursday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Monday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Thursday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Monday
Advertisement
HomeDeath NoticesHUGHES, Daniel (Donal)

HUGHES, Daniel (Donal)

Posted: 8:17 pm April 3, 2020

HUGHES, Daniel (Donal) – (Castleknock, Dublin and formerly Clogher, Tyrone), 2nd April 2020, passed away peacefully after an illness borne bravely, in the exceptional care of staff at Connolly Hospital and latterly St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Sadly missed by his much loved wife Colette (Bailieborough), children John, Dervla, Paul and Irene, sons-in-law Tony and David, granddaughter Cara, sister Joan, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

May he Rest In Peace

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family in Our Lady Mother of the Church, Castleknock. Burial in St. Anne’s Cemetery, Bailieborough, Cavan. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message of condolences below.

A memorial service will take place at a later date.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Ulster Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Ulster Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 10-14 John Street, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, N. Ireland, BT781DW