MAGUIRE, Margaret

MAGUIRE, Margaret

Posted: 8:19 pm April 3, 2020

MAGUIRE, Margaret (née Lynch) – peacefully at home, 3rd April 2020, RIP. Beloved wife of Terry, much loved mother of Ann (McGrath), Kay (Campbell), Brenda (Quinn), Gerard and Sean, dearest sister of Mary, Annie, Charlie, Jimmy and the late John, Patsy and Hughie.

Due to Government restrictions (re: Covid-19) the family home, Requiem Mass and burial are strictly private.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her Soul

If you would like to leave a condolence message please do so below. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this sad time.

