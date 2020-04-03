MAGUIRE, Margaret (née Lynch) – peacefully at home, 3rd April 2020, RIP. Beloved wife of Terry, much loved mother of Ann (McGrath), Kay (Campbell), Brenda (Quinn), Gerard and Sean, dearest sister of Mary, Annie, Charlie, Jimmy and the late John, Patsy and Hughie.

Due to Government restrictions (re: Covid-19) the family home, Requiem Mass and burial are strictly private.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her Soul

