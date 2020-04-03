McILWAINE, Barbara Isobel (Babs) – 2nd April 2020 (peacefully) at hospital. Late of 1a Main Street, Plumbridge. Dearly loved wife of the late Stanley and dear mother of Raymond, Colin, James, Ian and Mark, dear mother-in-law of Jayne, Gillian and Amanda and a much loved granny.



Sadly due to the Covid-19 restrictions house and funeral strictly private. A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in Glenelly Presbyterian Church at a later date.



Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired, to Patients’ Comfort Fund, Altnagelvin Area Hospital (cheques payable to J H Anderson), c/o J H Anderson & Sons, 60 Main Street, Beragh, BT79-0TA.



Will be sadly missed by her loving family and entire family circle.

“Thy will be done”