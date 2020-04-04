‘Community will still be here for grieving families’

South Tyrone’s close-knit community will rally around those who are bereaved during the coronavirus lockdown, a local assembly member has said.

Over the last two weeks the area has seen a number of deaths from coronavirus, other health problems and natural causes, but wakes and funerals have been largely limited to immediate family members in line with social distancing guidance to stop the spread of the virus.

Mid Ulster MLA Linda Dillon said the current inability of the community to pay their respects went against their natural instincts.

“It is just so, so difficult for anyone who has lost a loved one, or who will suffer a bereavement in the coming weeks, that they cannot have a normal wake and funeral,” she said.

“It is also really tough for the community. Showing our respects over the three days of a wake and a funeral is a central and an important part of the grieving process.

“It is part of who we are as a community, that we come together to support families in their time of need.

“Now we cannot do that because of social distancing and people do understand that, but it does not make it any easier.

“But the community have been brilliant in finding other ways around this, with simple gestures to show that they are still here for those who have suffered a loss.

“They have also been using social media and I know that this will bring some comfort to the families.

“When this settles down, then I know the community will come forward and remember those that have passed away.”

The Sinn Féin assembly member said families of those suffering from the most severe symptoms of Covid 19 were also being faced with difficult decisions over hospital visits.

“At the minute, the hospital can only allow one family member into the hospital and that must be so, so hard for them,” she said.

“And if the situation gets worse and more patients are admitted to hospital, then visiting relatives might not be possible.

“The staff at the hospital are going way above and beyond to help people and we have to understand why these limits are being in place.

“These are the difficult realities which we are facing.”

She added, “But still, this great community that we have here in Coalisland and around south Tyrone, – and we have already seen the great work they are doing – that same community will still be here for all those families when this is over.”