 Dungannon Swifts charity delivers 1,000 meals

Around 1,000 meals have now been distributed to those who are elderly or vulnerable in the Dungannon town area thanks to a special initiative set up in the past week.

The Dungannon Swifts Charitable Trust has been playing its part in helping local people during the current coronavirus crisis.

Over £400 has also been raised through a ‘Go-Fund Me’ page as the ‘Swifts Meals’ works to reach out to members of the community.

One of those centrally involved in the scheme is Martin Smith, chairman of the Trust.

He says the support from local people since the service was established has been amazing.

“We launched an appeal for donations towards covering the cost of the meals so that we can continue to support our local community during these difficult times and the response has been absolutely amazing,” he said.

“There was also an appeal made for containers for the meals and again the help that we have received from people has been just great.

“A number of people are helping in a variety of different ways, including preparing the food and cooking the meals and then delivering them around the wider Dungannon town area.

“The meals have been delivered to those who are self-isolating locally, older people, those who might not be able to get out of their homes and others whose immune systems might be compromised due to cancer or for other reasons.

“The Go Fund Me page is still operating and it’s just important to acknowledge the great support that we’ve received from so many. Their contributions and messages really do help during these challenging times.”

Mr Smith said that the service was observing all the necessary social distancing and Public Health Agency guidelines. He added that it also provided an opportunity to connect at a distance with people and check that they are okay.