Eight more deaths from Coronavirus

A further eight people in Northern Ireland have died from Coronavirus bringing the death toll here to 56.

As of 9.50am this morning (Saturday), the Public Health Agency say a further 94 positive cases have been identified bringing the total number of confirmed cases here to 998.

To date, 8034 people have been tested for the virus, with 509 having been tested in the last 24 hours.

Advertisement

Testing is expected to be significantly increased from next week with several facilities including the SSE Arena car park being utilised to test healthcare workers.