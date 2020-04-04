GAULT, Margaret Isobel – (née Davison), 4th April 2020, peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Late of 10 Corcreevy Court, Fivemiletown. A very dear wife of the late Thomas John and a much loved mother of William (Lisa), Sharon (Trevor) and Paul (Tanya). Also a dear sister of John, David, Willis, Kenneth, Raymond and the late Derek, and a very special grandmother of Matthew, Stacey and Ashley.



Please note due to the current circumstances and Government advice regarding COVID-19, the family home and funeral will be strictly private.



Very sadly missed by her family and all the family circle.

“God is good”