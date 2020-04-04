Keeping the faith all across Tyrone

March 30th lockdown, gatherings are banned during the Covid-19 outbreak. All around the world everyone is adapting, to remain in touch with parishioners, Fr Eddie Gallagher, Parish Priest of Greencastle and Broughderg uses an Iphone to record Mass and deliver via Facebook Live. JB29

PEOPLE from all walks of life across the district are reaching out to one another as never before, as the coronavirs crisis intensifies.

Whether it’s helping to deliver meals and medicines to the elderly and vulnerable, raising money for the NHS or the likes of Fr Eddie Gallagher, Parish Priest of Greencastle and Broughderg broadcasting daily Mass via the internet, people are adapting in the most inspirational ways in the face of hitherto unimaginable social restrictions.

All across the county, there is an exponentially enhanced community spirit.

Advertisement

There is a renewed vigour in how people are channeling anxiety and disruption caused by Covid-19 into positive energy and selfless actions.

And there is a new common goal: To do what we must to defeat the virus.

Here at the Herald we see every day the great lengths people are going to in a bid to help out neighbours and those in the community most in need.

It’s almost as if the threat of this common enemy has forged an altruism within us and a steely determination to never submit.

And we, as journalists, are doing all we can to highlight that indominable community spirit for all to see and also to ensure that future generations will know.

Whatever happens in the coming weeks and months, generations to come will read about how you, the good people of this district refused to give into fear and what is more, that you rose to this dire but unavoidable occasion and that you declared unambiguously and unanimously that you would not be cowed.

Advertisement