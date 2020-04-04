+44 (0)28 8224 3444
KERR, William John (Jackie)

KERR, William John (Jackie)

Posted: 9:43 pm April 4, 2020

KERR, William John (Jackie) – born 18th March 1930, died peacefully at Harold McCauley House, Omagh on 3rd April 2020.

He will be sadly missed by sons Trevor (Elaine), Malcolm (Sarah) and his family circle and friends.

Due to current circumstances the family have requested house and funeral strictly private, but will have a service of thanksgiving at a later date.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu payable to Harold McCauley House and send, c/o J.R.Pollock & Co., 155 Doogary Road, Omagh, BT79-0HF.

Deeply missed by the entire family circle.

