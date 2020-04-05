+44 (0)28 8224 3444
O'KANE, Michael

O’KANE, Michael

Posted: 8:30 pm April 5, 2020

O’KANE, Michael – (Kilnock, Trillick) died on Sunday, 5th April 2020, RIP. Beloved husband of Annie and loving father of Seamus, Brian, Tresaine, Siobhan, Maire, Fergus, Michael, Oliver, Patrick and Proinsias. Brother of P.J., Fr. James, Fr. Brian, Oliver, Fergus (Decd), Marie (Begley) Helen (McGlone Decd) and Kathleen (McCaughey Decd).

House and burial strictly private due to current restrictions, but a Memorial Mass will take place at a later date.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, brothers, sister, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul

