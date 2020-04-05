Total Covid-19 related deaths rises to 63 in North

Seven more people who had tested positive for Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, bringing the total to 63.

There are currently 1,089 positive cases, a rise of 91 since Saturday.

Figures released by the Public Health Agency on Sunday said 452 tests had been carried out on Saturday.

In Northern Ireland, 8,486 people have been tested for coronavirus.

Testing of healthcare staff began at the SSE Arena in Belfast on Saturday.

The drive-through facility has been set up in the arena’s car park, five days after similar testing centres opened in England.