+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com
Ulster Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Thursday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Monday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Thursday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Monday
Advertisement
HomeNewsCoronavirus70 people have now died from Covid-19

70 people have now died from Covid-19

Posted: 4:52 pm April 6, 2020

There has been a further seven  Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours.

It brings the total number of deaths in the North since the Covid-19 outbreak to 70.

The number of confirmed cases has also risen by 69 to a total of 1158 from the 8,740 tested

Advertisement

COVID-19 is a new illness that can affect your lungs and airways. It’s caused by a type of virus called coronavirus.

Everyone should do what they can to stop coronavirus spreading. The best way to do this is to stay at home:

  • only go outside for food, health reasons or work (but only if you cannot work from home);
  • if you go out, stay 2 metres (6ft) away from other people at all times;
  • avoid non-essential use of public transport, varying your travel times to avoid rush hour, when possible;
  • do not meet with friends and family – keep in touch using remote technology such as phone, internet, and social media;
  • use telephone or online services to contact your GP or other essential services;
  • wash your hands well and often, and avoid touching your face.

You can spread the virus even if you don’t have symptoms.

Everyone should be trying to follow these measures as much as possible. This will mean our usual social activities are on hold for the moment. It’s very important that we look after our mental and emotional wellbeing. Based on the Take 5 steps to wellbeing, this leaflet offers tips on supporting your mental and emotional wellbeing while staying at home during the current coronavirus outbreak.

We strongly advise you to follow the above measures and to significantly limit your face-to-face interaction with friends and family if possible, particularly if you:

  • are over 70;
  • have an underlying health condition;
  • are pregnant.

This advice is likely to be in place for some weeks.

PURCHASE A FULL ONLINE DIGITAL VERSION OF THE ULSTER HERALD OR TYRONE HERALD HERE https://subscriber.pagesuite-professional.co.uk/subscribe.aspx?source=4&eid=248377b4-1eef-46d2-a29f-1578d5457d57

Advertisement

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Posted: 4:52 pm April 6, 2020
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 8224 3444
advertising@ulsterherald.com
editor@ulsterherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Ulster Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

Ulster Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 10-14 John Street, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, N. Ireland, BT781DW