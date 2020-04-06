Coalisland group harness flower power for lockdown

MANY elderly and vulnerable residents had their weekend brightened with a gift of flowers donated by horticulturist Dominic Lyons, owner of the Garden Corner on the main Dungannon to Cookstown Road.

Dominic donated £1,250 worth of flowers and plants to the ‘Coalisland and surrounding areas Covid-19 response’ team who distributed them to delighted residents in the area.

He said, “It’s good to get the opportunity to brighten people’s lives at a time that some are finding particularly grey.

“Ourselves and Paul Hampsey from Coalisland also took hanging boxes and windows boxes to Sandville Nursing home and we are told the residents are delighted.

“It is a time to look out for each other and bring some cheer so it is a privilege to be able to contribute.”

Echoing these sentiments, local mental health counsellor Joe Coney, who is with the community response team, suggested the flowers can have a positive emotional effect at a time when many are finding life stressful.

He explained, “With the deepening of the Covid-19 crisis, and with self-isolation now well and truly in place, we now face the challenge of boredom, and for some, a terrible loneliness. Not everyone is au-fait with technology or activities that the rest of us may take for granted.

“For the elderly and the vulnerable this can feel a lot more intense and cause all sorts of mental health difficulties.

“Gardening is extremely therapeutic, gives us a purpose, hope, a reason to keep going and meaning. “This year our gardens can become a literal lifesaver, and a place we can all find peace and quiet and a real sense of satisfaction, this in turn will help lower anxieties.”