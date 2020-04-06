+44 (0)28 8224 3444
HERON, Noelle

Posted: 9:24 pm April 6, 2020

HERON, Noelle (née Conway) – 31 Churchdale Meadows, April 4th, 2020 RIP. Loving mother of Joanne and Conall and devoted grandmother of Eddie and Amy. Dear sister of Mary, Anne, John and Sharon.

In accordance with current guidelines (Re: Coronavirus) the wake and funeral will be strictly private for family only.

Noelle’s funeral Mass can be viewed online on Wednesday at 11 am on the Badoney Lower Parish Pastoral Council Facebook page. Burial afterwards in Rousky Cemetery.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her entire family circle and friends.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her Soul

